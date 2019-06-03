Neymar says woman's rape claim is a 'set-up'

Brazilian footballer Neymar, the most expensive player in the world, has denied he raped a woman at a hotel in Paris last month, claiming that he is the victim of an extortion attempt.

An unidentified woman told Brazilian police the Paris Saint-Germain forward drunkenly assaulted her after they met through Instagram.

Neymar (27) responded by posting a seven-minute video on Instagram, in which he showed what he said was an exchange of WhatsApp messages with the woman, including topless photographs of her in bed.

"These are intimate moments but it is necessary to make them public to prove that nothing really happened," he said.

"What happened that day was a relationship between a man and a woman, inside four walls, something that happens with any couple."

He added: "It was a set-up and I was caught out. It's very sad to believe the world is like that, that there are people who want to take advantage, want to extort other people."

The woman, who lives in Brazil, told Sao Paulo police he drunkenly assaulted her at a hotel near the Champs-Élysées.

She returned home to Brazil two days after the alleged rape without reporting it to French police because she was "emotionally shaken and afraid to register the facts in another country".

She lodged a complaint with police in Sao Paulo on Friday.

In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona €222m for Neymar. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent