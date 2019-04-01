Newcomer wins landslide in Slovakia

A pro-EU anti-corruption lawyer has won a landslide victory to become the first female president of Slovakia.

Relative newcomer Zuzana Caputova took 58pc of the vote in Saturday's run-off election, topping European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on 42pc.

Ms Caputova (45) has little experience in politics and attracted voters who are angered by corruption and mainstream politics.

She becomes Slovakia's fifth president since the country gained independence following the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

The president of the nation of 5.4 million people has the power to pick the prime minister, appoint Constitutional Court judges and veto laws. But parliament can override the veto.

The government, led by the prime minister, has most executive powers.

Irish Independent