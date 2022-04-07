New threat to bread prices as Russian soldiers mine fields and loot farm tools

Russian soldiers are looting farming equipment and mining fields to destroy the sowing season, the mayor of a southern Ukrainian city has said.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of grain and analysts have predicted major price rises for bread and other staples because of the war.

“They mine fields, search storages with agricultural equipment, steal equipment,” said Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, who was briefly kidnapped by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials across the country have accused Russian soldiers of theft and wanton destruction in areas that they have occupied since invading on February 24. In the suburbs of Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers found mass graves filled with murdered civilians after Russian forces retreated.

Melitopol lies in Ukraine’s south and is famed for its fertile black soil.

The wheat fields are so ingrained into Ukrainian cultural identity that popular myth credits them with shaping the national flag. The yellow is said to represent wheat or sunflower fields and the upper blue band is the sky.

Between them, Russia and Ukraine make up 25pc of the world’s grain production and the conflict has already pushed up the price.

A cereal price index managed by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation has increased by nearly 15pc since the start of the war and the World Bank has said that the value of wheat futures has risen by 60pc. “Countries that are most dependent on imports of wheat from Ukraine will face the immediate trade consequences of the conflict,” it warned.

Russia may be targeting the farming sector deliberately. A senior Ukrainian official has said that the Russian army has blown up six grain silos and the US has accused Russia of blocking access to Ukraine’s ports and attacking shipping.

“Russia has bombed at least three civilian ships carrying goods from Black Sea ports to the rest of the world, including one chartered by an agribusiness company,” said US deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman last week.