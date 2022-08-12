New satellite images show Russian base destruction but mystery surrounds how it was struck

A satellite image by Planet Labs PBC showing Saki Air Base after the explosions on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Satellite pictures released yesterday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained long-range strike capability with the potential to change the course of the war.

Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed three near-identical craters where buildings at Russia’s Saki air base had been struck.

The base, on the south-west coast of Crimea, had suffered extensive fire damage with the burnt-out husks of at least eight warplanes visible.

Russia has denied aircraft were damaged and said explosions were accidental.

Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack or said exactly how it was carried out.

“Officially, we are not confirming or denying anything; there are numerous scenarios for what might have happened... bearing in mind that there were several epicentres of explosions at exactly the same time,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Western military experts said the scale of the damage and the apparent precision of the strike suggested a powerful new capability with potentially important implications.

Russia, which seized and annexed Crimea in 2014, uses the peninsula as the base for its Black Sea fleet and as the main supply route for its invasion forces occupying southern Ukraine, where Kyiv is planning a counter-offensive in coming weeks.

“I’m not an intel analyst, but it doesn’t look good,” Mark Hertling, a former commander of US ground forces in Europe, wrote on Twitter, linking to an image of the devastation at the Russian base.

“I am. It’s very good,” tweeted back his fellow retired four-star American general, Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA and National Security Agency.

The Institute for the Study of War think-tank said Ukrainian officials were framing the Crimea strike as “the start of Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south, suggesting that the Ukrainian military expects intense fighting in August and September that could decide the outcome of the next phase of the war”.

Exactly how the attack was carried out remains a mystery.

Some Ukrainian officials have been quoted suggesting it may have been sabotage by infiltrators.

But the near-identical impact craters and simultaneous explosions appear to indicate it was hit by a volley of weapons capable of evading Russian defences.

The base is well beyond the range of advanced rockets that Western countries acknowledge sending to Ukraine so far, though within range of more powerful versions Kyiv has sought. Ukraine also has anti-ship missiles which could theoretically be used to hit targets on land.

After weeks in which the tempo of fighting had subsided somewhat, a Ukrainian general said Russia had doubled its airstrikes on Ukrainian positions since last week.

“The enemy’s planes and helicopters avoid flying into the range of our air defences, and therefore the accuracy of these strikes is low,” Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said.

However, he added that the intensity of Russian airborne activity in the south had reduced after the destruction at the Crimean base.

Recent days have seen battles in the east in Pisky, a town on the outskirts of separatist-held Donetsk city. The Russian separatists claimed to have captured it, while Ukraine denied it had fallen.

Meanwhile, Russia has turned down an offer by Switzerland to represent Moscow’s diplomatic interests in Kyiv, saying the Swiss were no longer neutral because they had supported sanctions on Russia.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called on both sides to halt all fighting near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant held by Russian troops and operated by Ukrainian workers.

Ukraine yesterday accused Russia of killing at least 13 people and wounding 10 with rockets fired from the vicinity of the plant, knowing it was too dangerous for Ukrainians to shoot back.