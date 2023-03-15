| 1.6°C Dublin

New Russian law would strip acquired citizenship for discrediting Ukraine operation

Lidia Kelly

Proposed amendments to Russia's citizenship law would allow for the stripping of acquired citizenship for treason and discrediting the military operation in Ukraine, Russian media reported on Wednesday.

Soon after sending its army into Ukraine just over a year ago Russia introduced sweeping wartime laws to silence dissenting voices. It has been extending censorship ever since.

