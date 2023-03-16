| 10.9°C Dublin

New research claims Leonardo da Vinci’s mother was a slave

A painting thought to be a self-portrait by Leonardo da Vinci. Photo: Getty Expand
Carlo Vecce shows what he says is the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci. Photo: Carlo Vecce/AP Expand

PA Reporter

An Italian scholar and novelist has provided fresh fodder for an old debate over the identity of Leonardo da Vinci’s mother, proffering a recently unearthed document as evidence that she arrived on the Italian peninsula as a slave from the Caucasus region of Central Asia.

Carlo Vecce, an Italian literature professor at the University of Naples L’Orientale, has revealed his theory in a new novel, Il Sorriso di Caterina, or Caterina’s Smile.

