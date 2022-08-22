‘New Rasputin’ Alexander Dugin has vision of Russian empire from Vladivostok to Dublin

Darya Dugina has supported the Kremlin line on Ukraine in her work. Photo: Via Reuters

With a flowing grey beard and long hair, Alexander Dugin looks every inch the Slavic nationalist.

It is an image of which the 60-year-old philosopher is proud – and one he feeds off.

Sometimes called “Putin’s Brain”, Dugin is credited with bending Kremlin philosophy away from what he considered the poisonous Western liberalism that Boris Yeltsin promoted during his eight-and-a-half-year reign as Russia’s president in the 1990s.

Instead, he espoused a Slavic warrior-centric expansionist ideology, that fed off constant war with Europe and liberal allies including Ukraine.

Ultimately, Dugin wants to see Russia rule over a Eurasian super-state that stretches from Vladivostok, on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, to Dublin.

In his 2009 book Fourth Political Theory, Dugin described globalisation as “Anglo-Saxon ethnocentrism” and the “purest manifestation of racist ideology”.

His philosophical journey has taken him from dabbling in satanism and fascist ideology in his 20s, to being Putin’s unofficial adviser.

He supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, losing his job at Moscow State University for calling on Russia to “kill, kill, kill” Ukraine’s leaders, and said Putin had been soft in 2008 for not capturing Tbilisi in Georgia.

In 2021, Putin published a manuscript on why he thought Ukrainians should submit to the Kremlin, an essay criticised by the West as racist ethno-trash.

It could have been written by Dugin, who promotes rebuilding Novorussia – the term for Russia’s expansion under 18th-century tsarina Catherine the Great towards the Black Sea.

Dugin’s influence over Putin began in 1997 when he published Foundations of Geopolitics. It focused on how Russia could be great again by reconquering its ancient lands.

Commentators have said his influence may be overstated and that, as the editor of a Russian Orthodox TV channel and a public speaker with a flair for self-publicity, he is perhaps just the most high-profile of a group of hardcore Russian nationalist thinkers.

When Putin finally ordered an invasion of Ukraine earlier this year on February 24, Dugin said: “I believe that it all will end with the unification... of all three branches of the Eastern Slavs: Novorossians, Belarusians, and Great Russians in a single union, in a single body.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

