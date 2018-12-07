New protests mark anniversary of teen being shot dead by police

New protest marches were under way in Greece last night on the 10th anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager, hours after violent initial demonstrations where masked youths attacked police with firebombs and stones.

Police said about 1,700 people were marching in Athens and the protest was so far peaceful. But other youths set fire to trash in the streets and set up barricades in the capital's central Exarchia district - where Alexis Grigoropoulos was shot dead on December 6, 2008, and which anarchists have adopted as a stronghold. In the earlier protest, police fired tear gas at hooded youths who threw rocks and other objects at riot police.

Irish Independent