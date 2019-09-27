New laws to ban scrapping of clothes, shoes and electronics

France's senate has approved legislation banning the destruction of unsold non-food items, including cosmetics and luxury items, in a "world first" according to the government.

The rules will help prevent almost €1bn of unsold non-food items being thrown away or destroyed every year in France, said Brune Poirson, the ecological transition minister, who said the weight of "up to two Eiffel Towers" in clothes and shoes alone were binned annually.

France already has a law banning supermarkets from destroying unsold food, obliging them to hand it to charity, which has led to a 30pc rise in food donations. But the new legislation extends the ban to cosmetics, clothing, shoes, textiles, electronics or plastics and other products. The bill also includes the creation of a "repairability index" for products. (© Daily Telegraph)

