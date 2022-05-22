New French minister of solidarity denies rape accusations

A newly appointed minister of Emmanuel Macron's government has denied raping two women, insisting that his disability makes him incapable of sexually assaulting someone.

Damien Abad, the newly appointed minister for solidarity and the disabled is accused of raping a woman in 2010 and another in 2011.

One of the women filed a complaint to the police against Mr Abad in 2017 which was closed without further action, Mr Abad said.

"I contest with the greatest force these accusations of sexual violence," he said in a statement.

"The sexual relations that I have had throughout my life have always been by mutual consent."

Mr Abad said his disability, a disorder called arthrogryposis that affects all four of his limbs, made it physically impossible for him to undress or carry someone.

The accusers do not know each other according to MediaPart which broke the story. One of the women said she went for dinner with Mr Abad in October 2010 after he pursued her persistently. She said she drank a glass of champagne and woke up in a hotel room in her underwear with Mr Abad. She said she does not recall how she got there.

The woman said she attempted to confront Mr Abad in recent weeks about the incident but she did not get a response.

Mr Abad's other accuser told Mediapart that he hassled her for a date for many years until she finally accepted to spend an evening with him in January 2011. After he insisted she drink champagne, she told Mediapart, she consented to a sexual relationship until she asked him to stop which she claims he failed to do.

That woman spoke informally to police in 2012 and made a complaint of rape in 2017. The investigation was dropped after police said they did not have enough evidence.

Mr Abad was appointed to Mr Macron's cabinet on Friday following the French president's re-election.

Asked to comment on the accusations against Mr Abad, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she was not aware of them when he joined the government.

"I will be very clear: on all these subjects of harassment, sexual assault, there can be no impunity and we must continue to act so that women who may be victims of assault and harassment, can speak freely," she said.

Ms Borne said her government would bear the consequences of appointing Mr Abad, "if there are new elements and a new case is opened".

