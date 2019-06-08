New British PM should just forget about Salisbury poisoning - Putin

Britain's next prime minister should "forget about" the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Salisbury, Vladimir Putin has said.

The Russian president said he hoped whoever succeeded Theresa May would move on from the Skripal attack.

"When all's said and done we need to turn this page connected with spies and assassination attempts," Mr Putin said on the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg. He described Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to MI6, as London's spy. "He's your agent, not ours. That means you spied against us and it's hard for me to say what happened with him subsequently. We need to forget about all this in the final analysis," he said. (© Independent News Service)

Irish Independent