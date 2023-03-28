‘New Bakhmut’ – town left like a post-apocalyptic wasteland, says Ukraine military

Ukraine shut the eastern town of Avdiivka to non-military personnel yesterday, describing it as a post-apocalyptic wasteland, as Kyiv tried to break the back of Russia’s flagging winter offensive before a counter-assault of its own.

A Ukrainian general said Kyiv was planning its next move after Moscow appeared to shift focus from the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia has failed to capture after several months of the war’s bloodiest fighting, to Avdiivka further south.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said in an evening update last night that Russian forces were still trying to storm Bakhmut and had shelled the city and surrounding towns.

Front lines in Ukraine have barely budged for more than four months despite a Russian winter offensive. The Ukrainian military aims to wear down Russian forces before mounting a counter-offensive.

Ukrainian ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who said last week the counter-attack could come “very soon”, visited front line troops in the east and said his forces were still repelling Russian attacks on Bakhmut.

Defending the small city in the industrialised Donbas region was a “military necessity”, Gen Syrskyi said, praising Ukrainian resilience in “extremely difficult conditions”.

Last week, the Ukrainian military warned that Avdiivka, a smaller town 90km further south, could become a “second Bakhmut” as Russia turns its attention there.

Both towns have been reduced to rubble in fighting that both sides have called a “meat grinder”. Russian forces say they are fighting street by street.

“I am sad to say this, but Avdiivka is becoming more and more like a place from post-apocalyptic movies,” said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration. Only around 2,000 of a pre-war population of 30,000 remain and he urged them to leave.

Ukrainian military video showed smoke billowing from ruined apartment blocks and dead soldiers on open ground and in trenches in Bakhmut.

Kyiv also said Russian forces again shelled Vuhledar, further south in the Donetsk region, where they have tried to advance for weeks with what the Ukrainian military says are heavy losses.

Two people were killed and 32 were wounded yesterday after Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the eastern city of Sloviansk, northwest of Bakhmut, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

In Russia, residents of Kireyevsk, 220km south of Moscow, reacted angrily to damage from what the defence ministry said was a Ukrainian drone it downed there on Sunday. The ministry said three people were injured and apartment blocks were hit.

​Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, his third trip to the front line in less than a week.

He awarded soldiers medals and discussed nuclear safety with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, who also travelled to the area, home to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control for the past year.

“Without an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and staff from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and adjacent areas, any initiative on restoring nuclear safety and security are doomed to failure,” the president’s website quoted him as telling Mr Grossi.