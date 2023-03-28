| 7.5°C Dublin

‘New Bakhmut’ – town left like a post-apocalyptic wasteland, says Ukraine military

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, calling for Russian troops to withdraw from the nuclear power plant there. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service Expand

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, calling for Russian troops to withdraw from the nuclear power plant there. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Dan Peleschuk

Ukraine shut the eastern town of Avdiivka to non-military personnel yesterday, describing it as a post-apocalyptic wasteland, as Kyiv tried to break the back of Russia’s flagging winter offensive before a counter-assault of its own.

A Ukrainian general said Kyiv was planning its next move after Moscow appeared to shift focus from the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia has failed to capture after several months of the war’s bloodiest fighting, to Avdiivka further south.

