Never again, says Pope on Auschwitz anniversary

Pope Francis asked the world's 1.3 billion Catholics to stop for a moment of prayer and reflection on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz and say "never again".

The Pope mentioned today's anniversary during his weekly noon address and blessing to tens of thousands of people in St Peter's Square.

"Indifference is inadmissible before this enormous tragedy, this atrocity, and memory is a duty. Tomorrow, we are all invited to stop for a moment of prayer and reflection, each one of us saying in our own heart: 'never again, never again,'" he said yesterday.

More than one million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II. Overall, some six million Jews died in the Holocaust.

