Netherlands restrictions restored as Covid surges

The Netherlands on Friday reimposed restrictions on nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals just weeks after they were lifted, in an effort to halt a sudden surge in Covid-19 infections, mostly among young adults.

Dutch health officials reported 10,345 new cases yesterday, a dramatic rise from 6,926 on Friday. The country had removed restrictions on indoor socialising on June 26 and saw 806 daily cases on July 1.

Should that rate of infection continue, it is expected that the Netherlands’ previous high – 13,032 cases on December 20 last year – will soon be surpassed.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the measures would take effect from yesterday morning and remain in place until August 14.

Other countries across southern Europe are also rushing to reimpose Covid restrictions amid concern at rapidly rising cases of the Delta variant.

Countries that were among the first to reopen such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus are among those now tightening restrictions. France this week warned its citizens against holidaying in Spain and Portugal, while Germany added Cyprus to its list of high incidence destinations, meaning travellers who do not have both jabs will have to self-isolate on return.

Across Europe, the main fear is that there will be a new wave like Britain’s – despite the UK largely escaping serious cases thanks to its vaccine roll-out.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday said the EU had hit its target of delivering enough coronavirus vaccine to cover 70pc of the adult population.

But with the Delta variant now accounting for more than 40pc of cases in France, over 70pc in Portugal and over 30pc in Spain, there is no room for complacency, Ms von der Leyen said.

“Covid-19 is not yet defeated. But we are prepared to continue supplying vaccines – also against new variants.”