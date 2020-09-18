Nerve agent used to poison Navalny found on hotel water bottle

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the city of Tomsk - suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as originally thought, his team has said.

Mr Navalny fell violently ill on a flight in Russia last month and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military.

Russia denies this and says it has seen no evidence.

A video posted on Mr Navalny's Instagram account showed members of his team searching the room he had left in the Xander Hotel in Tomsk on August 20, an hour after they learned he had fallen sick in suspicious circumstances.

"It was decided to gather up everything that could even hypothetically be useful and hand it to the doctors in Germany. The fact the case would not be investigated in Russia was quite obvious," the post said.

The video of the abandoned hotel room shows two water bottles on a desk, and another on a bedside table. Navalny's team, wearing protective gloves, are seen placing items into blue plastic bags.

"Two weeks later, a German laboratory found traces of Novichok precisely on the bottle of water from the Tomsk hotel room," the post said.

"And then more laboratories that took analyses from Alexei confirmed that that was what poisoned Navalny. Now we understand: it was done before he left his hotel room to go to the airport."

Previously, Mr Navalny's aides said they suspected he had been poisoned with a cup of tea he drank at the airport.

Vladimir Milov, a former deputy energy minister and an ally of Mr Navalny, said his team had outmanoeuvred the FSB security police with their quick thinking: "They took the evidence from under their noses and shipped it out of the country," Mr Milov said.

Mr Navalny's ally Georgy Alburov told Reuters "the bottles flew with Alexei" when he was airlifted to Germany on August 22.

Germany has asked for help in investigating the alleged poisoning.

Mr Navalny is the most prominent political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, even though he has not been allowed to form his own party.

His investigations of official corruption, on YouTube and Instagram, have reached many millions across Russia.

Irish Independent