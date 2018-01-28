News Europe

Sunday 28 January 2018

Nearly 1,500 evacuated as Paris on alert for 'major flood risk'

A flooded street lamp and signboards are pictured next to the river Seine in Parison the river Seine in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Floodwaters were nearing their peak in Paris on Saturday, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing scenic quays and threatening wine cellars and museum basements. The Eiffel tower is seen background. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A flooded street lamp and signboards are pictured next to the river Seine in Parison the river Seine in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Floodwaters were nearing their peak in Paris on Saturday, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing scenic quays and threatening wine cellars and museum basements. The Eiffel tower is seen background. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region, with authorities on alert for any major flood risk after the levels of the swollen River Seine rose further on Sunday.

Michel Delpuech, head of the Paris police body, told reporters that around 1,500 people had been moved out of homes in the Ile de France region comprising the French capital and its suburbs.

"The waters will only go away slowly," added Delpuech.

The Seine's waters were set to peak later on Sunday or early on Monday close to levels which led to similar flooding in 2016, authorities said.

A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, January 27, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The overflowing waters have already engulfed riverside walkways in Paris and led the world-famous Louvre museum to close a basement display of Islamic art.

Paris's "Bateaux Mouches" tourist boats have been shut down due to the high waters while swans have been seen swimming where there are usually pavements and rats forced up onto the streets.

Flooding caused destruction in Paris in 1910 when the Seine rose by 8.65 metres, although no deaths were recorded there.

Water rushes past Alma bridge by the Zouave statue which is used as a measuring instrument during floods in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Floodwaters were nearing their peak in Paris on Saturday, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing scenic quays and threatening wine cellars and museum basements. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Water rushes past Alma bridge by the Zouave statue which is used as a measuring instrument during floods in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Floodwaters were nearing their peak in Paris on Saturday, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing scenic quays and threatening wine cellars and museum basements. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Online Editors

