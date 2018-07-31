The Irish are notably obsessed with the weather, even though Oscar Wilde once remarked that, conversationally, it was the last refuge of the unimaginative.

The Irish are notably obsessed with the weather, even though Oscar Wilde once remarked that, conversationally, it was the last refuge of the unimaginative.

Neanderthals lost battle for survival to first weather men, scientists say

But a new study suggests our ability to understand and adapt to huge ranges of climate and weather systems is what truly makes us human.

Researchers reviewed ancient fossils and landscapes and found that what separates us from other forms of early man was our ability to flourish in even the most extreme environments, from searingly hot deserts and tropical jungles to icy mountains and wastelands.

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute in Germany claim that ability was far more important than art, language or technology, at setting us apart from other hominids - such as Neanderthals or Homo erectus - who also had rich cultures yet still died out.

Not only did Homo sapiens survive in harsh landscapes but they thrived.

"Definitions of our species have tended to focus on differences in capacities for symbolism, language, social networking, technological competence and cognitive development," said Dr Patrick Robert, of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History.

"We argue, based on comparison with the available information for other members of the genus Homo, that our species developed a new ecological niche, that of the 'generalist specialist'."

Once there were many different groups which emerged out of Africa three million years ago, inhabiting Spain, Georgia, China and Indonesia by 700,000 years ago.

Many, including Neanderthals and Homo erectus, had symbolic behaviour, stone tool making abilities and social networks.

Yet all backed themselves into an ecological corner, learning only to exploit environmental niches. For example, Neanderthals primarily hunted in forest and grasslands. While the tiny Homo floriensis, known as 'the hobbit', survived only in the rainforest of Indonesia.

Previously researchers thought early Homo sapiens had stayed close to the coast or savannahs, not reaching extreme environments until around 15,000 years ago, but recent evidence has shown humans were in tougher climates by at least 45,000 years ago.

Homo sapiens spread out and rapidly colonised the globe, crossing the deserts of northern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and north-west India, as well as the high elevations of Tibet and the Andes.

This ability made them resilient and also allowed them to build widespread networks they could rely on in straitened times, and share knowledge.

Dr Brian Stewart, study co-author, said: "Non-kin food sharing, long-distance exchange and ritual relationships would have allowed populations to 'reflexively' adapt to local climatic and environmental fluctuations, and outcompete and replace other species."

The research was published in the journal 'Nature Human Behaviour'.

Irish Independent