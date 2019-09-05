Nazi memorabilia is found in senate stores

French senators were stunned to find a bust of Hitler and a Nazi flag were being kept in the senate and desks bearing the eagle emblem of the Third Reich were only removed recently.

The secret appears to have been kept by a handful of insiders, according to 'Le Monde'.

The newspaper launched an investigation after hearing rumours the bust and other traces of the Nazi occupation during World War II still remained in the senate's store rooms 75 years after the liberation of Paris.

During the war, Hermann Goering used the 17th-century Luxembourg Palace, the home of the upper house of the French parliament, as the Paris headquarters of the Luftwaffe, the air force.

At the urging of 'Le Monde', the authorities ordered an inventory to be drawn up of "documents and objects left in the senate by the Nazi occupier".

The discovery of the 35cm bust of Hitler and a three-metre wide Nazi flag in an underground store room shocked French politicians.

Perhaps even more disturbing was the revelation that, until recently, some senate staff had been working on desks bearing the eagle emblem of the Nazis.

Jean-Marc Pastor (69), a senator representing the southern department of Tarn, said he had never heard of the existence of the bust.

"I'm surprised no one had the presence of mind to get rid of it," he told 'Le Monde'. "I don't think this is the sort of thing one can be proud of."

