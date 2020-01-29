Nazi mass murderer Demjanjuk caught on camera at death camp

Historians in Germany have released previously unseen photos of the Nazi Sobibor death camp, including what they believe are images of John Demjanjuk, who was sentenced in 2011 for his role in the killing of 28,000 people there.

Ukraine-born Demjanjuk, who had been No 1 on the Simon Wiesenthal Centre's list of 'Most Wanted Nazi War Criminals', was deported to Germany from the US in 2009, where he had spent much of his life as a car worker, to face trial.

The photos, described by historian Martin Cueppers as representing a "quantum leap in the visual record on the Holocaust in occupied Poland", had belonged to Johann Niemann, once deputy commandant of Sobibor.

Few photos of the camp, razed before the end of World War II, have survived.

