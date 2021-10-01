Nazi death camp worker (96) recaptured after fleeing from her trial

Two lawmakers stand next to the empty seat of a 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp at the court in Itzehoe, Germany. Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber

A 96-year-old German woman facing charges in a juvenile court of aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of Nazi concentration camp prisoners fled from her nursing home yesterday just as her trial was about to start.

Irmgard Furchner, who worked as a secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp when she was 18, failed to arrive at a local court, even though she had left her nursing home in Quickborn, Pinneberg, in a taxi. An arrest warrant has been issued.

“The accused suspect is on the run,” Friederike Milhoffer, a spokesperson for the court in Quickborn, told reporters. “She took a taxi in the morning and was heading towards the train station.”

Officials say they were unable to trace her journey after that.

There were more than 50 journalists and spectators waiting for the start of the trial inside the courthouse, as well as 12 people representing joint plaintiffs. The trial was set for 37 days of testimony and was expected to last until next June.

“The defendant is leading the court by the nose with her behaviour,” said Onur Ozata, a lawyer representing two of the joint plaintiffs.

“She doesn’t feel bound by the law. The authorities have got to do everything they can because anything less would be unbearable for survivors of the camp.”

In one of the last trials of people charged with aiding and abetting murder in the Nazi camps, Ms Furchner has been accused of assisting murder in 11,387 cases and complicity in seven cases of attempted murder while she worked as the first secretary to the Stutthof concentration camp commandant, SS Major Paul Werner Hoppe.

In an unusual twist, Ms Furchner is being tried in the juvenile chamber of the district court because she was only 18 when she began working at the camp in 1943. She had previously worked in a similar capacity for Dresdner Bank in Marienburg.

Only in the last decade or so have German prosecutors brought charges against a number of former concentration overseers, even if they had played only minor roles.

The efforts to track down supporting figures began in earnest after the precedent-setting trial of John Demjanjuk, a former camp guard at Sobibor, who was convicted in 2011 of aiding and abetting the murders of 28,000 people.