Nazi camp secretary (97) found guilty of role in over 10,500 murders

Irmgard F, a former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, at her trial in Itzehoe, Germany. Photo: Christian Charisius/Reuters Expand

Irmgard F, a former secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, at her trial in Itzehoe, Germany. Photo: Christian Charisius/Reuters

Emily Atkinson

A 97-year-old former secretary at the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of contributing to the murder of more than 10,500 people during World War II.

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of 10,505 people and the attempted murder of five people.

