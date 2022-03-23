Navalny safety fears after jail term extended by nine years

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of fraud and contempt of court, his lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev are seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in the town of Pokrov in Vladimir Region, Russia March 22, 2022. Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A Russian court yesterday convicted top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny of fraud and contempt of court, and sentenced him to nine more years in prison, cementing his team’s fears for his life while in detention.

Immediately after the day-long hearing, his lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, were also detained by police, according to Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta. The lawyers were talking to the media outside the penal colony where Mr Navalny is being held when police made people disperse and the lawyers were removed by police van.

“The whole world knows that this trial has nothing to do with the law,” Mr Navalny’s ally Ruslan Shaveddinov said in a live commentary of the court hearing on YouTube after the sentence was announced.

“We see that Alexei will be held in prison for many more years, they hope to do that. We can’t turn a blind eye to this as we see that everything is headed toward a very sad end of our country.”

The hearing took place in a penal colony in Pokrov, about 70 miles from Moscow, where Mr Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating his parole after he sought medical treatment in Germany in the wake of being poisoned.

It is not clear whether the two sentences will be combined. Mr Shaveddinov said the legal team is trying to clarify that with the judge but suspect that the total sentence will amount to roughly 12 years.

In this trial, the opposition leader was accused of disrespecting the court in last year’s libel case against war veteran Ignat Artemenko and of large-scale fraud for allegedly misusing donations received by his Anti-Corruption Foundation. Mr Navalny and his team said the charges were fabricated to silence him. They have described the trials as a sham.

The prosecution has requested to transfer him to a maximum-security prison because he had committed “crimes” while in the penal colony. His team is worried that this will reduce already limited access to Mr Navalny as he is likely to be transferred to a far corner of the country.

“Without public protection, Alexei will be face-to-face with those who have already tried to kill him,” Mr Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh tweeted ahead of the hearing.

“And nothing will stop them from trying again. Therefore, we are now talking not only about Alexei’s freedom but also about his life.”

In a message on Instagram, his wife Yulia said that after 20 years of marriage they would overcome this sentence as well. “The figure ‘nine’ means nothing. I love you, my dearest person on the planet, and I can’t stop being proud of you for so many years.”

Mr Navalny’s movement and his Anti-Corruption Foundation, which conducted a number of investigations into the wealth of Russia’s political elite including President Vladimir Putin, were banned last year. Many of Mr Navalny’s allies subsequently fled the country to avoid persecution.

Mr Navalny continues to speak out by sending messages via his legal team to be posted on his social media accounts that have amassed millions of followers.

He also used the opportunity to say a final statement in court to criticise Mr Putin, denounce the war in Ukraine and urge Russians to protest it.

“The consequence of this war will be a breakdown, the collapse of our country,” Mr Navalny said in a March 16 hearing, which was broadcast to journalists via patchy video link. “It sounds a little wild. But the phrase ‘Russo-Ukrainian War’ also sounds wild.”

He added: “You can’t lock up everyone. Go ahead, ask for 113 years [in prison] and give it to me – you won’t scare me or anybody else like me.

“Russia is big, there are a lot of people here, and not everybody’s cowardly enough to betray their future and their children’s futures like you are,” he said, referring to the judge, Margarita Kotova, and the prosecution.

Mr Navalny was poisoned in August 2020 with what European laboratories established to be military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

After recovering in Germany, he returned to Russia in early 2021 and was immediately arrested, prompting mass protest in his support. The authorities launched an unprecedented crackdown on his supporters.

Mr Navalny blamed the attack and subsequent persecution personally on Putin. The Kremlin repeatedly denied the accusations.

