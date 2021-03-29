Navalny pleads with commission for help getting painkillers

Alexei Navalny was last month jailed for two and a half years. Photo: Shamil Zhumatov

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has asked for help from a public commission to get access to painkiller injections for severe pain in his leg.

Mr Navalny was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called politically motivated. He was arrested as he returned to Russia from Germany in January, where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.

The 44-year old opposition politician has said in a statement that his request for treatment by a civilian doctor had been rejected and that he was being woken up by a guard every hour during the night in a deliberate attempt to undermine his health.

Members of a local Public Monitoring Commission, a semi-official body with access to Russian prisons, visited Mr Navalny at his penal colony east of Moscow on Friday.

“From a conversation [with Mr Navalny] we learned that he feels pain in his leg and he asked for help in getting injections of Diclofenac to reduce pain. He is still able to walk,” said Vyacheslav Kulikov, the head of the commission, in an online statement.

The commission did not say whether Mr Navalny received the painkiller injections he sought.

“We made sure that his request had been recorded officially,” Mr Kulikov said.

Diclofenac is a medicine that reduces inflammation and pain.

Mr Navalny has said that his only treatment was two Ibuprofen pills per day and his diagnosis was unclear.

His lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, who visited the politician the day before the public monitors, said he was not aware of his request for the painkiller.

Two-dozen Russian medics said in an open letter, published at the weekend, that Mr Navalny may be suffering from consequences of the poisoning or from a new illness caused by incomplete recovery.

“We are afraid of the worst,” the letter said.

