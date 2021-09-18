Navalny-linked app pulled from online stores as polls open throughout Russia

This week's vote is seen as a key part of Putin’s bid to cement his grip on power ahead of 2024’s presidential poll. Pictured, opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

An app created by allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny disappeared from Apple and Google stores yesterday as polls opened across Russia for three days of voting in a parliamentary election.

Russian authorities are seeking to suppress the use of Smart Voting, a project designed by Mr Navalny to promote candidates most likely to defeat those backed by the Kremlin.

This weekend’s election is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential polls, in which control of parliament will be key.

Apple and Google have come under pressure in recent weeks, with Russian officials urging them to remove the app, which features Smart Voting, saying failure to do so will be interpreted as interference in the election and threatening them with fines.

Last week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over the issue.

On Thursday, representatives of Apple and Google were invited to a meeting in the upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council.

The council’s commission on protecting state sovereignty said in a statement after the meeting that Apple agreed to cooperate with Russian authorities.

Apple and Google have not responded to a request for comment.

Google was forced to remove the app because it faced legal demands by regulators and threats of criminal prosecution in Russia, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who also said Russian police officers visited Google’s offices in Moscow on Monday to enforce a court order to block the app.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday that the presidential administration “definitely, of course” welcomes the companies’ decision to remove the app, as it comes in compliance with Russian laws.

Mr Peskov said that the app was “outside the law” in Russia.

In recent months, authorities have unleashed a sweeping crackdown against Mr Navalny’s allies and engaged in a massive effort to suppress Smart Voting.

Mr Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for violating parole over a previous conviction he says is politically motivated and his top allies were slapped with criminal charges. Many have left the country.

Mr Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, as well as a network of regional offices, have been outlawed as extremist organisations in a ruling that exposes hundreds of people associated with the groups to prosecution.

About 50 websites that his team ran have been blocked, and dozens of regional offices have been closed. The authorities have moved to block the Smart Voting website as well, but some internet users can still access it. Mr Navalny’s team has also created a Smart Voting chat bot on the messaging app Telegram and published a list of candidates Smart Voting endorses in Google Docs and on YouTube.

His close ally Ivan Zhdanov yesterday tweeted a screenshot of what appears to be an email from Apple, explaining why the app should be removed from the store.

The screenshot cites the extremism designation for the Foundation for Fighting Corruption and allegations of election interference. “Google, Apple are making a big mistake,” Mr Zhdanov wrote.

Leonid Volkov, Mr Navalny’s top strategist, wrote on Facebook that the companies “bent to the Kremlin’s blackmail”.

He noted that the move does not affect users who have already downloaded the app.

Mr Volkov said last month that at some point in late August, the app ranked third on Google Play in Russia among social networking apps and fourth on the App Store in the same category.

Mr Peskov yesterday called Smart Voting “another attempt at provocations that are harmful for voters”.