Navalny 'is free to return to Russia' after release from Berlin hospital

Recovery: Russian politician Alexei Navalny on a park bench in Berlin, Germany, after his release from hospital. Photo: Instagram

Alexei Navalny is "free to return" to Russia after the opposition leader was discharged from a German hospital following weeks in a coma, the Kremlin said yesterday.

After being taken to intensive care for a poisoning in August, Mr Navalny has now been released from inpatient care, the Charite hospital in Berlin said.

German doctors also said they now believe that "complete recovery is possible" for Mr Navalny, while adding that it was too early to talk about potential long-term damage from the poisoning.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told Russian news agencies that there were no obstacles for Mr Navalny to return: "He is free to do it at any moment like any other Russian citizen."

Mr Navalny yesterday posted the first photograph of himself out of hospital on Instagram. Pictured on a park bench, he said the first thing he asked his family to do after leaving hospital was to "take me somewhere with trees".

"That day has come - hurrah! - and doctors at the hospital have decided after 32 days that my recovery now requires a normal life instead of inpatient care," he wrote.

Kira Yarmysh, his spokesman, confirmed that Mr Navalny was staying in Germany for rehabilitation before a planned return to Russia.

Mr Navalny fell ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and was taken to Germany for treatment. Several European laboratories confirmed he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

He described his plans as to "walk, spend time with my family, do physiotherapy every day, possibly a rehabilitation centre".

Russian officials have denied any involvement in the poisoning of Mr Navalny. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

