Navalny faces penal colony as Russian court rejects his appeal, and then fines him for slander

Alexei Navalny will be shipped off to a remote penal colony in a matter of days, after authorities dismissed his prison sentence appeal yesterday, leaving Russia's opposition movement without its undisputed leader.

The Moscow City Court sentenced Mr Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent critic, to two-and-a-half-years in prison for violating the terms of his probation, putting an end to a five-week-long saga of his return to Russia, arrest and massive nationwide protests.

Prison authorities will now be able to remove the opposition politician to a prison colony, potentially leaving him without any communication with his family and lawyers.

The Kremlin is likely to greet his departure from Moscow with a sigh of relief as Mr Navalny for years has been the only opposition figure able to mount massive protest rallies and urge citizens to back anti- government candidates in tactical voting.

Mr Navalny's return to Russia in January set off the country's biggest political crisis in a decade, with tens of thousands rallying in more than 100 cities and towns, demanding his release.

In his final argument before the verdict, Mr Navalny evoked the wisdom of the Bible, Harry Potter and the Rick and Morty cartoon, saying he felt happy that he was able to stay true to his beliefs.

Not expecting justice from a judiciary with an acquittal rate of less than half a percent, Mr Navalny is using his time in the dock to ram home his message that Russia's criminal justice system is a sham used to silence Mr Putin's critics.

He calls the cases "performances" trumped up by the authorities to instil fear in the population or to smear him, but he has seized the stage they afford for his own purposes.

Mr Navalny quoted Jesus's Sermon on the Mount as the "guidelines" of his life: "Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.

"Your Honour, do you know what's the most popular slogan in Russia? It's: 'What is the strength? Strength is in truth.' Yet, our country is built on injustice."

Last week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued a rare emergency ruling, urging Russia to immediately release Mr Navalny, taking into account "the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life". Russia is obliged to comply with ECHR rulings as a member of the Council of Europe, but the country's justice minister has already refused to do so.

A few hours after he lost his appeal, Mr Navalny faced another trial. This time he was found guilty of defaming a World War II veteran. He was fined 850,000 roubles (€9,500).

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2021)

Sunday Independent