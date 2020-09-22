Navalny demands Russian authorities return 'poison-laced' clothes

Alexei Navalny poses with his wife Yulia in hospital in Berlin. Photo: Reuters

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told Russia yesterday to hand over the clothes he was wearing when he fell into a coma last month and accused Moscow of withholding an important piece of evidence in his case.

The outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin said his clothes were taken away from him before he was flown to Germany for treatment from Siberia after he fell violently ill on a domestic flight.

Germany says tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent and the West has demanded an explanation from Russia.

Moscow said it has yet to see evidence of a crime and has declined to open an investigation. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

"Before they allowed for me to be taken to Germany, they took off all my clothes and sent me completely naked," Mr Navalny wrote on his website.

"Considering Novichok was found on my body, and that infection through contact is very likely, my clothes are a very important piece of evidence.

"I demand that my clothes be carefully packed in a plastic bag and returned to me," he said.

Mr Navalny criticised the Russian government for refusing to investigate his poisoning.

"I get a feeling as if I slipped in a supermarket and broke a leg instead of falling into a coma on a plane," he said.

Russia has said it needs to see more evidence before a formal criminal investigation into the case is opened and has asked Germany to hand over Mr Navalny's medical data so it can be reviewed.

Instead, Russia has opened a pre-investigation probe into the case. Mr Navalny claimed "The 30 days of a 'pre-investigation probe' were used to hide this important evidence."

On Instagram, Mr Navalny posted a photograph of himself sitting on a balcony with his wife, Yulia.

A member of Mr Navalny's team said Russian transport police had summoned his spokeswoman for questioning as part of their pre-­investigation probe.

Irish Independent