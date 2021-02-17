Navalny accused of being a Nazi sympathiser during trial for allegedly defaming World War II veteran

Alexei Navalny gestures during a hearing on his charges for defamation. Photo: Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP

A Russian prosecutor portrayed Alexei Navalny as a Nazi sympathiser at the close of his trial for allegedly defaming a World War II veteran.

The opposition leader, who is already in prison on separate charges, was accused of making disparaging remarks about a dozen people who had appeared in a pro-Kremlin propaganda video.

Mr Navalny referred to the citizens who praised a constitutional amendment last year removing presidential term limits as “lackeys and traitors”.

The 44-year-old, who almost died from nerve agent poisoning before he was airlifted to Germany, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison earlier this month for violating the terms of his probation.

The defamation charges cannot add any more jail time to Mr Navalny’s sentence but have provided fodder for state television to vilify the chief foe of President Vladimir Putin.

Yekaterina Frolova, the lead prosecutor, yesterday spoke of Mr Navalny’s nationalist leanings in his youth and referred to recent cases of violence against veterans as allegedly perpetrated by Mr Navalny’s supporters. “His intention was not only to insult but to deliberately spread anti-patriotic ideology and foster hatred between generations,” she told the court.

The prosecutor compared the jailed politician to General Andrey Vlasov, Russia’s best-known Nazi collaborator, saying that Mr Navalny’s remarks were “part of a campaign to destroy the truth about our history and victory in the war”.

Russian state TV used the trial to dismiss Mr Navalny as a Nazi sympathiser.

Vladimir Solovyev – described as one of Russia’s best propagandists and who has been covering the trial – said on his afternoon talk show yesterday: “Hitler was a brave person: he never dodged the army draft like Navalny.”

Mr Navalny’s return to Russia and his subsequent jailing have sparked the country’s biggest wave of protests in a decade, with thousands of people rallying across Russia’s 11 time zones, while the EU is mulling over potential sanctions against the Kremlin.

In the Moscow court, Mr Navalny said that the defamation case was the most absurd of all the criminal charges he has faced in the past.

A lawyer by training, he refused to go into the legal details of the case and instead joked about receiving parcels of cucumbers and salt in his cell. “Every second of this trial makes no sense from the legal point of view,” he said from the glass cage in which he was kept.

The hearing was adjourned until Saturday.

