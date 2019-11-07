NATO suffering 'brain death' warns French President Emmanuel Macron as he questions US commitment

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned fellow European countries that they can no longer rely on the United States to defend North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron was quoted as saying in an interview with British weekly The Economist.

Asked whether he still believed in the Article Five "collective defence" stipulations of NATO's founding treaty - under which an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies - Macron answered: "I don't know."

"(NATO) only works if the guarantor of last resort functions as such. I'd argue that we should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States," Macron added.

