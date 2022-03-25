Nato ‘will respond in kind’ if Russia uses chemical weapons, warns Joe Biden

People shelter from shelling in a metro station in their neighbourhood in northern Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

US president Joe Biden last night declared Nato would respond “in kind” if Vladimir Putin resorted to using chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Asked if a Kremlin-orchestrated chemical attack would prompt a military response, Mr Biden said: “It would trigger a response in kind.”

Mr Biden added: “We would respond. We would respond if he uses it [chemical weapons]. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use.”

His remarks came as he met with Nato, G7 and European leaders at a series of emergency summits in Brussels. They discussed what to do if Mr Putin, whose forces are suffering unrelenting daily casualties, decided to unleash weapons of mass destruction.

Leaders were repeatedly asked how they would respond to a chemical attack in Ukraine, after a Western official earlier suggested Nato would not intervene militarily even in the event of such a strike.

“I think it is highly unlikely that Nato would go directly into conflict with Russia because every leader agrees that we’ve got to stop the killing,” the official said. Most believe that Nato entering the conflict directly would only escalate it and increase the suffering, they added.

The official did not rule out a more robust intervention, and said: “I did hear leaders say that use of chemical weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, and would have to have a very severe response.”

British prime minister Boris Johnson, pressed on the subject in Brussels, left open the possibility of a military response, saying the West’s reaction would be “very, very severe”.

The consequences of Mr Putin launching a chemical strike would be “catastrophic for him”, he said.

Mr Biden’s pledge of a proportionate response to a Russian chemical attack also appeared to mark a toughening in the US stance.

The president has previously been adamantly against any direct military confrontation with Russia, warning that it would spark “World War III”.

Mr Biden denied that he had been wrong to rule out military intervention earlier in the crisis, or that doing so had emboldened Mr Putin.

“No and no,” he said.

He also declined to say if the US had specific intelligence that Mr Putin was about to use chemical weapons.

At the White House, a group of national security officials known as the “tiger team” has been looking at what the threshold for a military response by the US might be.

One US official indicated that if Russia was to use a tactical nuclear device in Ukraine, “all bets are off”.

They are also preparing responses to a strike on a US weapons convoy.

In Brussels, Mr Biden backed excluding Russia from the G20 group of major economies.

He said if that could not be done, then Ukraine should be invited to attend meetings.

He added that Beijing would face consequences if China decided to help the beleaguered Russian economy. Mr Biden said: “China

understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia.”

In a statement, Nato leaders said any use by Russia of chemical or biological weapons would be “unacceptable and result in severe consequences”.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary-general, said it was stepping up chemical and nuclear defences for its forces in eastern Europe, likely including gas masks and protective suits.

Allies are also supplying hand-held detectors and medical support for unconventional weapons to Ukraine.

Mr Stoltenberg said: “There is also a risk that we can see a spread of chemical agents into Nato territory. I will not speculate beyond the fact that Nato is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a Nato-allied country.”

In Brussels, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s fair to say that there isn’t a Western democracy that’s currently contemplating putting boots on the ground in Ukraine.”

In an interview with the BBC last night, Mr Johnson said he believed the Russian president does not want peace, but to “double down” and turn Ukraine’s cities into another Grozny.

Mr Johnson said that Ukraine not being a member of Nato meant it was not inside the “thermonculear umbrella” of the alliance. However, he added that the West wanted to “strengthen the quills of the Ukrainian porcupine” so as to make it “indigestible to Russia”, through providing weapons and intelligence support.

In a video meeting with allied leaders Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs against civilians and called for global protests.

Nato leaders yesterday agreed to strengthen the Alliance’s eastern flank against Russian aggression.

The Alliance signed off on the formation of four new battle groups of between 1,000 and 1,500 troops, up to 6,000 soldiers, at an emergency summit.

They will join the 40,000 troops under its direct command in Europe – already nearly 10 times the number it had a few months ago, before the invasion.

Britain will double its troops in eastern Europe and send a new deployment to Bulgaria.

“This is just the beginning. We must support a free and democratic Ukraine in the long term,” Mr Johnson said.

The new troops will be deployed in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

More than 150 British troops will join a new Nato combat unit group in Bulgaria and talks are under way with Italy, said Kiril Petkov, the Bulgarian prime minister, as he hailed the show of strength.

The US has already agreed to provide a Stryker mechanised infantry company for Bulgaria’s unit that will have up to 1,000 troops.

The British army has about 850 troops based in Estonia under the banner Operation Cabrit. The UK is leading a multinational battle group there as part of Nato’s enhanced forward presence.

A further 150 British troops are based in Poland under a US-led Nato deployment.

French president Emmanuel Macron announced that France was deploying an additional 4,050 troops to frontline Nato states and would provide extra help to others, bolstering air defences.

Mr Macron unveiled a deployment of 3,200 soldiers in Norway, including tanks and armoured cars.

Estonia will see its defensive forces bolstered by 350 men and extra fighter jets.

A further 500 troops will also be sent to boost a Nato battle group in Romania which is being led by France, and spy planes are to be deployed in Croatia after a Russian drone crashed and exploded there.

French aerial power including war planes is also being beefed up in Poland, Bulgaria, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, while naval forces in the Mediterranean are to swell by an extra 3,000 marines.

Nato said it would review its defensive posture against Russia at a scheduled June summit in Madrid.

Mr Stoltenberg said the Nato forces would remain in place “as long as necessary” and were “a significant reinforcement” with “air, sea and land forces”.

But Nato leaders gave a cool reception to a request by Mr Zelensky for tanks and jets to lift the sieges on cities such as Mariupol.

The Ukrainian president asked Nato for 1pc of its 20,000 tanks in a “passionate” speech by video to Alliance leaders meeting in the Belgian capital.



Mr Zelensky did not repeat his call for a no-fly zone which has been repeatedly ruled out by Nato because it would risk triggering a war between Russia and Ukraine.

“You can give us 1pc of all your planes, 1pc of all your tanks,” Mr Zelensky said.

“You have at least 20,000 tanks. Ukraine asked for a percent, 1pc of all your tanks to be given or sold to us.”

He added: “But we do not have a clear answer yet.”

Mr Johnson said western countries felt “agony” about “about our inability to do more to help given the constraints we face” and said the UK was “looking at what it could do to help”.

He went on: “Logistically at the moment, it looks very difficult both with armour and with jets. We’re very conscious of what he’s asking for at the moment.”

Instead, the UK was looking at “more immediately valuable equipment” such as missiles to defend against airstrikes, ground rocket launchers and heavy artillery, he said.

Mr Stoltenberg, whose term as secretary-general was extended by a year, said leaders had agreed to step up supplies of weapons and equipment but refused to say if tanks would be sent to Ukraine.

Responding to yesterday’s show of unity in Brussels, Moscow said the West had itself to blame for the war by arming the “Kyiv regime”.

The invasion unleashed on February 24 by Russian leader Putin has killed thousands of people and sent 3.6 million abroad, according to the United Nations.

As Mr Biden rallied allies on his first trip abroad since the war began, Washington announced $1bn (€800bn) more humanitarian aid for Ukraine and an offer to take in 100,000 refugees.

Ukraine’s armed forces

chief of staff said yesterday Russia was still trying

to resume offensives to capture the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, posted on social media that Chechen fighters had captured the main administrative building in Mariupol and raised their flag there. His account could not be confirmed independently.

In Chernihiv, where an airstrike this week destroyed a crucial bridge, a city official, Olexander Lomako, said a “humanitarian catastrophe” is unfolding as Russian forces target food storage places.

He said about 130,000 people were left in the besieged city, about half its pre-war

population.

Meanwhile, Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken against their will.

The Kremlin gave nearly identical numbers for those who have been relocated, but it said they wanted to go to Russia.

Ukraine’s rebel-controlled eastern regions are predominantly Russian-speaking.

