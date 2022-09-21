Nato unlikely to back down as Russia primed to stage ‘sham’ votes in occupied regions of Ukraine

With the war in Ukraine failing to go to plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has been forced into a tactical rethink. Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Seven months after the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is poised to push through measures that will escalate the war at a time when the Kremlin is losing.

The prospect of the Russian president ordering nuclear strikes is closer now than ever. A cold chill has descended as winter approaches.

Mr Putin was due last night to make a televised address to the nation outlining a new strategy. But the speech was mysteriously postponed until today, after a chorus of condemnation at the UN General Assembly, where the main topic was defeating Mr Putin in Ukraine.

The Kremlin is planning two changes in policy that run in parallel. New laws passed yesterday pave the way for mass mobilisation. At the same time, the occupied regions of Ukraine, including in Luhansk and Donetsk, will hold referendums on “unification” with Russia.

The upshot of those sham votes, due to take place between this Friday and next Tuesday, will be to make those regions Russian sovereign territory. Should Ukraine then continue its push to reclaim its land, Moscow would insist that the Russian nation is under attack. That would give Mr Putin the excuse to launch tactical nuclear weapons.

What Ukraine and the West will have to weigh up is how serious the threat is. Is Mr Putin likely to carry out an attack that would risk turning Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe, into a nuclear wasteland? What would be the point in Moscow trying to occupy Ukraine, if only to obliterate it?

Before Putin’s speech, the Duma passed amendments to Russia’s criminal code that in effect lay down the legal foundations for mass mobilisation – like a Vietnam-style war draft.

At the start of the war, the Kremlin had amassed 200,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. But Moscow has suffered heavy losses – estimates suggest as many as 80,000 troops have been killed or wounded. The new rules include stricter punishment for desertion and refusal to fight during martial law. They also identify looting and “voluntary surrender” as separate crimes punishable by 15 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

The second major initiative is for the referendums in eastern and southern Ukraine run by pro-Kremlin puppet regimes. With Kyiv reclaiming territory at a rapid rate, the act of making the occupied land formally part of Russia will cause alarm in the West. The Kremlin last month scrapped similar votes in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson as Ukraine reclaimed vast tracts of land. But there is a renewed urgency to ensure the votes go ahead.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, who has emerged as a cheerleader for the war effort, said Moscow should go ahead with the annexation to present the world with a new reality that no future leader can change. “The geopolitical transformation in the world will be irreversible once the referendums are held and the new territories join Russia,” he said.

The move comes with a chilling warning that Moscow will use “all means” to defend itself. The two measures together, said Tanya Stanovaya, a political analyst, amount to “an absolutely unequivocal ultimatum to Ukraine and the West: either Ukraine retreats, or it is nuclear war”.

The nuclear sabre has been rattled before in this conflict, especially on Russian state TV – and setting out a path to escalation as a threat is a long way from carrying it out.

It seems likely that Nato will not back down. Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general, said on Twitter: “Sham referendums have no legitimacy and do not change the nature of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This is a further escalation in Putin’s war. The international community must condemn this blatant violation of international law and step up support for Ukraine.”

