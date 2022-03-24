Nato sending gear to help Ukrainian troops survive a chemical attack

NATO will send equipment to protect Ukrainian troops from Russian nuclear and chemical attacks, the alliance said yesterday amid fears that Vladimir Putin could use such deadly weapons.

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he expected Nato leaders to agree to the extra support, which is likely to include gas masks and protective suits, at an emergency summit in Brussels today. Training, respirators, hand-held detectors and mobile decontamination units are also likely to be offered to Kyiv.

Weapons will be on offer too. Britain will double its lethal aid to Ukraine by providing an extra 6,000 missiles, including anti-tank and high-explosive weapons, bringing the total to more than 10,000.

“I expect allies will agree to provide additional support, including cyber-security assistance as well as equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

Nato will also agree to “major increases of forces on land, in the air and at sea” to bolster its eastern defences, Mr Stoltenberg said as he warned Moscow against risking a nuclear war with the West.

Four new battle groups will be deployed in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, which would mean a total deterrent of eight multinational groups along the eastern flank, including existing troops in the Baltic nations and Poland.

The announcements came a day after the Kremlin refused to rule out using nuclear weapons amid growing concern over how the Russian president might react after his invasion has been bogged down by fierce resistance and logistical problems.

A senior Russian official says the country’s nuclear arsenal should help deter the West from intervening in the war in Ukraine.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of state corporation Roscosmos, said the Russian nuclear stockpiles include tactical nuclear weapons along with the nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Rogozin said: “The Russian Federation is capable of physically destroying any aggressor or any aggressor group within minutes at any distance,” Rogozin said.

There are suggestions that up to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed, with battlefield casualties of between 30,000 and 40,000.

By way of comparison, over the 10 years it spent in Afghanistan, the USSR lost about 15,000 troops.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba hit out yesterday at Russian state TV hosts seeking tactical nuclear strikes in Ukraine, saying that they were “worse than even Russian pilots. Pilots at least risk being shot down.”

“Russia must understand that it can never win a nuclear war,” Mr Stoltenberg said. “Russia should stop this dangerous irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.”

EU governments approved measures yesterday to double the European peace facility funding to further support the Ukrainian army to €1bn from the €500m pledged on February 28.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the summit by videolink from Kyiv and is expected to renew his calls for a Nato-policed no-fly zone over his country.

There is no support from the US and many other allies for a no-fly zone or any other direct Nato intervention, which risks direct confrontation with Russia. Nato members pledge to defend each other from attack – but Ukraine is not a member.

A Nato official said that the possibility of a chemical attack could depend on whether Russia “wants to stay below the threshold of attribution”.

Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons had allowed “both sides” to “learn” about their use, the official said.

Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but nearly two weeks ago the Ukrainian president said that about 1,300 of his servicemen had been killed.

As US president Joe Biden left for Europe to meet with key allies about new sanctions against Moscow and more military aid to Ukraine, he warned there is a “real threat” of Russia using chemical weapons.

The US has also declared that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine. US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US would work to prosecute the offenders. He cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centres and other sites.

In an address to Japan’s parliament yesterday, Mr Zelensky said thousands of his people have been killed, including at least 121 children.

“Our people cannot even adequately bury their murdered relatives, friends and neighbours. They have to be buried right in the yards of destroyed buildings, next to the roads,” he said.

As the conflict drags on into a second month, major Russian objectives remain unfulfilled. The capital, Kyiv, has been bombarded repeatedly – but it is not even encircled.

Near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city yesterday, with air-raid sirens wailing and plumes of black smoke rising from the western outskirts, where the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed in the capital since the war broke out.

The shelling also claimed the life of another journalist yesterday. The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said Russian journalist Oksana Baulina had been killed in a Kyiv neighbourhood.

In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has been subjected to the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting. But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, the region seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Mr Zelensky said 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol, which before the war was home to 430,000 people. Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.

He accused Russian forces of seizing and holding a humanitarian convoy. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians were holding captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles.

In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died – but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theatre and an art school where civilians were sheltering.

In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation was going “strictly in accordance” with plans.

With losses mounting and quick victory no longer in sight, Russia is working to suppress dissent and shore up morale.

It has arrested thousands of Russian anti-war protesters and cracked down on the media. Also, under a law passed yesterday, Russian troops in Ukraine will get the same benefits as veterans of previous wars, including tax breaks and preferential access to medical treatment.

Western officials say Mr Putin’s forces are facing serious shortages of food, fuel and cold-weather gear, with soldiers suffering frostbite, while Ukraine’s defenders have been going onto the offensive.

Talks to end the fighting have continued by video. Mr Zelensky said talks with Russia were going “step by step, but they are going forward”.



