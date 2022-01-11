Nato refuses to end ‘open door’ policy in face of Russian threats

Nato will not end its open door policy to potential new members despite Kremlin threats to take military action, the United States told Russia.

Russian and American diplomats met for more than seven hours of talks in Switzerland yesterday but failed to make visible progress on a compromise to avert a feared Kremlin invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has demanded security commitments including a formal promise that Ukraine and former Soviet states will never join the alliance in exchange for standing down a 100,000 strong invasion force massed on its south-western border.

Wendy Sherman, the assistant US secretary of state, told reporters after the meeting broke up that she was “firm in pushing back” on “non-starter proposals” from the Russian side.

“We will not allow anyone to slam closed Nato’s open door policy, which has always been central to the transatlantic alliance. One country cannot change the border of another, dictate the terms of another country’s foreign policy, or forbid other countries from choosing its own alliances.”

She repeated threats of a harsh response if an invasion went ahead and said Russia should send its troops back to barracks if it wanted to demonstrate commitment to further talks.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has denied planning a war but has threatened unspecified “military technical” action unless the United States and Nato agree to a series of demands aimed at revising the post-Cold War security settlement in Europe.

An “unconditional” ultimatum put forward by the Russian foreign ministry last month includes no missiles placed on its border, an end to all eastward Nato expansion, and withdrawal of infrastructure, troops and exercises from members who were not part of the alliance in May 1997.

Joe Biden, the US president, has rejected those demands in public but agreed in a video call with Mr Putin last month to talks to address specific Russian security concerns.

Sergei Ryabkov, the deputy foreign minister leading the Russian delegation, described the discussions as “difficult”, “very professional”, and “without any attempts to make things seem better than they are”.

“It is absolutely imperative to ensure that Ukraine will never, ever, ever become a Nato member. The main questions hang in the air, and we do not see that the American side has any understanding of the imperativeness of their solution as to what suits us,” he said.

He denied Russia had plans to attack Ukraine but said Nato countries would act “to the detriment of their own security” if they failed to address the Russian demands.

The hard line taken by the US delegation will come as a relief to Ukrainian officials and eastern Nato members who have expressed fears that the Americans could be willing to make compromises, such as redeploying troops away from Russia or stopping arms supplies, at their expense.

The White House has denied such plans, but has struggled to build and maintain consensus among Nato allies about how firmly to challenge Russia.

Ukraine is not a member of Nato, but has sought to join since Russia annexed Crimea and launched an undeclared war in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014. More than 13,000 people have died since the war began.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said yesterday that it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country’s largest Black Sea port of Odessa.

“(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and terrorist acts,” SBU said. (Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

