Nato on alert after attack close to Polish border leaves 35 dead

Smoke rises from damaged buildings following an attack on the Yavoriv military base, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Photo: BackAndAlive via Reuters

The US warned Russia it would face Nato’s “full force” if attacks on Ukraine strayed beyond the border after Vladimir Putin brought his war to within 25km of Poland with a missile strike on foreign fighters.

Russia boasted it had killed “up to 180” foreign fighters and destroyed a cache of weapons donated by the West after using long-range missiles to target a military training centre hosting volunteer fighters from abroad near the city of Lviv.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, suggested Nato would engage in direct conflict with Russia if Moscow accidentally hit Nato territory in Poland.

“If there is a military attack on Nato territory, it would... bring the full force of the Nato alliance to bear in responding to it,” he said.

The attack on the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, a training base near the Polish border that has previously hosted Nato military instructors, brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defence alliance.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister had warned on Saturday that convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets.

Britain said the incident marked a “significant escalation” of the conflict.

Military experts last night said the training centre was targeted in an attempt to warn off other foreign fighters and stem shipments of military aid from the West into Ukraine.

It raised the prospect that Putin considered an assault so close to a Nato ally as a strategy to bring Western leaders into top level negotiations.

It also came amid reports Russia has requested military support from China as Moscow is said to be running out of some weapons.

One US official told the Financial Times that China was open to the idea.

The 360 sq km Yavoriv facility is one of Ukraine’s biggest and is the largest in the western part of the country, which has so far been spared the worst of the fighting.

Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, adding that some were intercepted before they hit. At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded, he said.

Ukraine, whose aspirations to join Nato are a major irritant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held most of its drills with countries in the Western defence alliance at the base before the invasion.

The last major exercises were in September.

In the weeks before Russia’s February 24 invasion, the Ukrainian military trained there, but according to Ukrainian media, all foreign instructors left the training ground in mid-February, while leaving all the equipment.

While Western nations have sought to isolate Mr Putin by imposing harsh sanctions, the United States and its allies are keen to avoid Nato being drawn into the conflict.

“There are no Nato personnel in Ukraine,” the Nato official said, when asked if any Nato personnel were at the base.

However, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda yesterday told the BBC he believes Russia could use chemical weapons as Putin is in “a very difficult situation”, adding that it would be a “gamechanger”.

“Actually, politically, he has already lost his war and internally he is not winning it,” he added.

“For sure the North Atlantic alliance will have to sit at that table and really have to think seriously about what to do, because then it starts to be dangerous, not only for Europe, or our region, but the whole world.”

Air raid sirens wailed once again across the capital Kyiv and authorities said they were stockpiling two weeks worth of essential food items for the two-million people who have not yet fled from Russian forces attempting to encircle the city.

Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv, northeast of the capital, and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine ­people had been killed.

Despite the violence, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of the prospects for progress at bilateral talks that have been held periodically since Russia invaded, although they gave no details of what might be agreed.

“Russia is already beginning to talk constructively,” Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video posted online. “I think we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days.” A Russian delegate to talks with Ukraine, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by RIA news agency as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

Neither side said what these would cover. Three rounds of talks between the two sides in Belarus, most recently last Monday, had focused mainly on humanitarian issues.

Russia’s invasion has sent more than 2.5 million people fleeing across Ukraine’s ­borders and trapped hundreds of thousands in besieged cities.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s human rights monitor said Russia used phosphorous bombs in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in the eastern Luhansk region, calling it a “war crime”.

She shared a photograph purporting to show the alleged attack, but did not say if Ukraine had concrete evidence.

Phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, but it is banned from use against human targets under international law. Liudmila Denisova, the ombudsman, shared a ­photograph purporting to show the alleged attack.

“The bombing of a civilian city by the Russian attackers with these weapons is a war crime and a crime against humanity according to the Rome convention,” she said in an online statement. Her claims have not been verified.

Phosphorus is a chemical that ignites when exposed to air, burning at more than 2,700C.

Similar to the napalm used in the Vietnam War, it self-­oxidizes. This means it is almost impossible to put out once it touches the skin, leading to extreme injuries and sometimes death.

The legal consensus around phosphorus is murky given that it can be used in some circumstances, including to light a battlefield at night or provide a tactical smoke screen.