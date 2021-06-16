Nato leaders join Biden and toughen stance toward China

US President Joe Biden, pictured with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the EU-US summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

The decision by Nato leaders to pivot their alliance to a more confrontational stance toward China, will be seen as a landmark shift.

US President Joe Biden sought to boost and reorient the organisation after the eruptions and conflict that marked the Trump era.

The allies agreed in their closing communiqué that “China’s stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order.”

“I think that there is a growing recognition over the last couple of years that we have new challenges,” Mr Biden said during a sit-down discussion with Nato Secretary ­General Jens Stoltenberg.

“And we have Russia that is not acting in a way that is consistent with what we had hoped, and as well as China,” he said. He added that members of the G7 had “stepped up as well,” an apparent reference to a new willingness among the economic club to criticise some aspects of Chinese behaviour.

After the meeting, Mr Stoltenberg said it was an achievement for the alliance to start pivoting toward China. “It’s not about moving Nato to Asia,” he said.

But, he added, “we need to address the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security even though many allies have a lot of economic ties with China.”

The notion of shifting Nato’s attention at least somewhat to China extends the theme of Mr Biden’s European trip, after he also tried to sharpen China-related discussions at the G7 summit in Britain.

Mr Biden has repeatedly cast the struggle of the current generation as one between democracies and autocracies such as China and Russia, and he reiterated that concern at a news conference on Monday before travelling to Brussels.

“We’re in a contest – not with China per se – but a contest with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in the rapidly changing 21st century,” Mr Biden said.

Although the Nato leaders signed off on the sharper language on China, disagreements remained about the best role for a group that has traditionally focused on Russia and direct threats to Nato members, such as terrorism.

A few years ago, talk about Beijing at Nato was nearly non-existent.

Even to raise the issue in Nato hallways was taboo, with some members wary that doing so would push relations with the country into a Cold War-era framework of superpower rivalry.

But China has become more aggressive on the world stage, and Washington has become more hawkish toward Beijing. President Donald Trump pushed the organisation to be more confrontational. Mr Biden has continued the effort and even accelerated it.

For the alliance’s battered leaders, it was already victory enough that they were meeting with a US president who was not threatening to pull out of Nato on the spot. And at a closed-door meeting that marked the first Nato summit since Mr Trump left office, leaders mostly set aside divisions to embrace one another after four turbulent years.

Almost all the leaders declared delight that the US “was back,” according to two officials who listened to the discussions, a possible sign Mr Biden’s trip may be succeeding in reassuring shaky European allies, or at least expectations were low.

The meeting “was like the first day back at school, seeing all your old friends again,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told fellow leaders, according to Mr Stoltenberg.

