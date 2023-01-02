| 1.7°C Dublin

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says West must be prepared to back Ukraine for the long haul

A man reacts next to the body of his wife, killed during a Russian attack in Kyiv. Photo: AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna Expand

Matt Mathers

Western countries need to “ramp up” their military support to Ukraine – and be prepared to provide long-term assistance – Nato’s secretary general has said, as Russia began the new year with fresh missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

Russia has shown no sign of giving up its overall goal of taking control over Ukraine,” Jens Stoltenberg said.

