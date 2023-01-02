Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says West must be prepared to back Ukraine for the long haul

Western countries need to “ramp up” their military support to Ukraine – and be prepared to provide long-term assistance – Nato’s secretary general has said, as Russia began the new year with fresh missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

“Russia has shown no sign of giving up its overall goal of taking control over Ukraine,” Jens Stoltenberg said.

“The Ukrainian forces have had the momentum for several months but we also know that Russia has mobilised many more forces.

"Many of them are now training.

“All that indicates that they are prepared to continue the war and also potentially try to launch a new offensive,” Mr Stoltenberg told BBC Radio 4.

“It is a core responsibility for Nato to ensure that we have the stocks, the supplies, the weapons in place to ensure our own deterrence and defence, but also to be able to continue to provide support to Ukraine for the long haul.

“We need to provide support to Ukraine now, including military support, because that’s the only way to convince Russia that they have to sit down and negotiate in good faith and respect Ukraine as a sovereign independent nation in Europe,” Mr Stoltenberg added.

In Ukraine, the country’s Air Force command said it had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones – 32 of them in the early hours of yesterday and 13 late on Saturday.

Air raid sirens wailed for hours and explosions filled the sky around Kyiv. The renewed assault began the year just as Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces ended it, with attacks branded “cowardly” by US officials.

The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said: “Russia coldly and cowardly attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year.

“But Putin still does not seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron.”

The latest attacks had damaged infrastructure in Sumy, in the northeast of the country, Khmelnytskyi in the west and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the southeast and south, the general staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said yesterday the past day had been “difficult” for its workers but the electricity situation was “under control” and emergency outages were not being implemented.

Russian media also reported multiple Ukrainian attacks on Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – areas seen by the international community as being illegally seized from Ukraine – with local officials saying that at least nine people were wounded.

There was no immediate response from Kyiv.© Independent News Service)