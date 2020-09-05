Nato chief calls on Putin to explain Novichok attack

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the "appalling assassination attempt" on Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and called on Moscow to answer questions about the poisoning.

Mr Navalny, a Kremlin critic and corruption investigator, fell ill on a flight to Moscow on August 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. He has been in an induced coma in a Berlin hospital since he was flown to Germany for treatment more than a week ago.

German authorities have said tests showed he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. British authorities previously identified the Soviet-era Novichok as the poison used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in 2018.

"There is proof beyond doubt that Mr Navalny was poisoned using a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group. The use of such a weapon is horrific," Mr Stoltenberg said after chairing a meeting of Nato ambassadors during which Germany briefed its allies on developments.

"Any use of chemical weapons shows a total disrespect for human lives and is an unacceptable breach of international norms and rules. Nato allies agree that Russia now has serious questions it must answer."

Mr Stoltenberg said Moscow must co-operate with the international chemical weapons organisation in "an impartial, international investigation" and provide information about its Novichok programme.

After the attack in the English city of Salisbury in March 2018 - on the territory of a member of the 30-nation alliance - Nato withdrew the accreditation of seven staff at Russia's mission there and rejected the applications of three others.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman has brushed off allegations the Kremlin was involved in poisoning his most determined critic and said on Thursday that Germany had not provided Moscow with any evidence about Navalny's condition.

In Washington, the White House denounced the poisoning and suggested that the United States might retaliate if the Kremlin was to blame, but President Donald Trump has failed to repudiate the attack himself, prompting criticism that he is once again being soft on Mr Putin.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the poisoning "completely reprehensible" but did not address a question about whether Mr Trump has "made his voice known to the Russian government".

Mr Trump has said nothing on the matter since last Thursday, when he told reporters the United States was looking into the then-unconfirmed reports that Mr Navalny had been poisoned.

The silence led Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to say Mr Trump was complicit in a Kremlin attempt to silence a political opponent, and other Mr Trump critics to say he is beholden to Mr Putin, an authoritarian leader Mr Trump has said he admires.

