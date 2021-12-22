Nato aims for ‘meaningful’ January talks to calm tensions with Moscow

NATO will seek meaningful discussions with Moscow early next year to address tensions amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s border, alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday.

“We remain ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia and I intend to call a new meeting of the Nato-Russia Council as soon as possible in the new year,” Mr Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels.

The Nato-Russia Council (NRC) was created in 2002 to facilitate consultation between the western military alliance and Moscow, but relations are strained and it last convened in July 2019, despite repeated calls by Nato to revive the format.

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, and on Friday set out a list of demands including that Nato refuse to accept the ex-Soviet republic as a member and guarantee that no weapons or troops be deployed there.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said yesterday he hoped for constructive talks with Washington and Brussels on Russia’s demands for security guarantees as there were signs the west was ready to work on the issue.

Read More

Mr Stoltenberg, however, made it clear it was solely up to Nato and Ukraine to decide about a future membership of Kyiv.

“Any dialogue with Russia has, of course, to respect the core principles which European security has been based on,” he said, adding that Nato would consult closely with Kyiv on any talks with Moscow.

“So we will never compromise on our right to defend all allies and we will never compromise on the right of each and every country in Europe, including Ukraine, to choose its own path.”

Yesterday, Mr Putin reiterated his demand for guarantees from the US and its allies that Nato will not expand eastward, blaming the west for “tensions that are building up in Europe”.

His speech at a meeting with Russia’s top military commanders came only days after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding Nato deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe – bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected.

The demands – contained in a proposed Russia-US security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and Nato – were drafted amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine that has stoked fears of a possible invasion.

Mr Putin said if US and Nato missile systems appear in Ukraine, it will take those missiles only minutes to reach Moscow.

“For us, it is the most serious challenge – a challenge to our security,” he said, adding that this is why the Kremlin needs “long-term, legally binding guarantees” from the west, as opposed to “verbal assurances, words and promises” that Moscow cannot trust.

Mr Putin noted that Nato has expanded eastward since the late 1990s.

“What is happening now, tensions that are building up in Europe, is the US and Nato’s fault every step of the way,” he said.

“Russia has been forced to respond at every step. The situation kept worsening and worsening, deteriorating and deteriorating. And here we are, in a situation when we’re forced to resolve it.”