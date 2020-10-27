National strike under way as Lukashenko ignores 'quit' ultimatum

Factory workers chanted slogans, students staged a sit-in and police began detentions yesterday as Belarusians answered an opposition call for a national strike to force President Alexander Lukashenko to quit, local media footage showed.

People attended an opposition rally to reject the recent Belarusian presidential election results as Mr Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Sunday, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyse the country with mass strikes.

His refusal to quit after 26 years in power will test whether the opposition has the mass support it needs to bring enterprises across the country of 9.5 million people to a halt. It was not immediately clear how widespread the latest round of protest action was. Strikes have hit some major state-run factories in recent weeks but they have not been sustained.

Eleven weeks after a disputed presidential election, the crisis in the former Soviet republic nevertheless entered a new phase with the expiry of the "People's Ultimatum" set by exiled opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya.

Ms Tikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the August 9 election for the safety of her family, has urged Belarusians to block roads, shut down workplaces, stop using government shops and services and withdraw all money from their bank accounts.

Mr Lukashenko has scoffed at the calls, asking "who will feed the kids?" if workers at state-owned enterprises go on strike. Ms Tikhanouskaya called for the strike to go ahead after police forces loyal to Mr Lukashenko fired stun grenades and detained scores of people in a clampdown on protests by tens of thousands in Minsk and elsewhere.

"The regime once again showed Belarusians that force is the only thing it is capable of," she said in a statement.

The stand-off is being closely watched by neighbouring Russia and by Europe.

Since the crisis began, Moscow has backed Mr Lukashenko with a loan worth €1.3bn and increased security co-operation, including joint military exercises and a visit by the head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency.

Mr Lukashenko claimed victory in the election with an official vote share of more than 80pc, but the opposition accused him of vote-rigging on a massive scale. He has responded to mass street protests by arresting around 15,000 people - though most have since been released - and by jailing opposition leaders or forcing them to leave the country.

