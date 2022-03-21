‘National catastrophe’ as car kills six at carnival in Belgium

Women embrace each other after the incident in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies in Belgium. Photo: Johanna Geron/Reuters

A car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers in a small town in southern Belgium early yesterday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured.

The prosecutor’s office said early indications were there was no terrorist motive for the incident in Strépy-Bracquegnies, about 50km south of Brussels.

In an age-old Belgian tradition, carnival revellers had gathered at dawn to prepare for the event.

Mayor Jacques Gobert said what happened next turned it into “a national catastrophe”.

More than 150 people of all ages had gathered around 5am and were standing along a straight road.

Suddenly, “a car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed”, Mr Gobert said.

The driver and a second person, both locals in their 30s, were arrested when their car came to a halt a few hundred metres further on.

