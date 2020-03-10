Names of victims of flight MH17 read to courtroom as trial begins

Marked: The memorial for the victims of flight MH17 in Ukraine. Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

As the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple counts of murder over the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) got under way, a Dutch prosecutor read out the names of all 298 people killed.

As expected, the suspects were not in court as prosecutor Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi read out the victims' names. Some of the victims' relatives who were in court bowed their heads and closed their eyes.

The trial began with presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis explaining Dutch criminal proceedings and outlining efforts to summon the four suspects to attend.

None of them did and only one appointed lawyers to represent him. Mr Steenhuis ruled that the trial would continue in their absence.

It was a day that had been a long time coming for family and friends of those killed on July 17, 2014, when a Buk missile blew MH17 out of the sky above eastern Ukraine.

Five judges - three who will hear the case and two alternates - filed into a courtroom on the edge of Schiphol, the Amsterdam airport from which the flight took off, heading for Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Mr Steenhuis said examining the criminal file at trial "will be a very painful and emotional period".

Jon and Meryn O'Brien flew all the way from Sydney, hoping for justice for their son Jack.

"The trial is important because the truth still matters," Mr O'Brien said. "You shouldn't be able to murder 298 people and for there to be no consequences, regardless of who you are."

The O'Briens were among families who arranged 298 chairs in rows resembling aircraft seating outside the Russian Embassy in The Hague on Sunday in protest at what they see as Moscow's deliberate attempts to obscure the truth.

After a painstaking investigation, investigators and prosecutors last year named four suspects: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. More suspects could face charges.

Russia has denied involvement, even after prosecutors alleged that the missile system which destroyed the plane was transported into Ukraine from a base in Kursk, Russia, and the launching system was then returned to the country.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused investigators of presuming Russia's guilt.

Irish Independent