A naked man has reportedly been arrested in Moscow after trying to board a plane while shouting about how clothes made him less agile and aerodynamic.

Naked man tries to board plane claiming to be more ‘aerodynamic’ undressed

Eyewitnesses said the would-be passenger passed through checks at Domodedovo Airport before suddenly taking off all his clothes and running on to the jet bridge, which connects airport terminals to planes.

“He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,” a witness told Russian channel REN TV.

Airport staff prevented the man from boarding his flight to Crimea and he was later detained by police officers.

Fellow passengers told Ren TV the man did not appear drunk.

“After the police had detained the offender, he was taken to the airport’s medical room and then was hospitalised in a medical facility,” a spokesperson for Russia’s Interior Ministry said.

“The offender is a native of Yakutsk but lives in the Moscow region,” they added, according to The Moscow Times.

A video released after the man’s arrest showed him sitting on the ground, still naked and surrounded by police officers.

