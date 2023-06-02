Naked man jumps on Vatican altar in Ukraine war protest
Philip Pullella
A man visiting St. Peter's Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church's main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.
