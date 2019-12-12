Mystery solved as stolen masterpiece found hidden in wall

Italian detectives may be on the cusp of solving one of the art world's most baffling mysteries after a Gustav Klimt painting thought to be stolen may have been found stashed within the walls of the gallery where it went missing over two decades ago.

Earlier this week, a gardener clearing ivy from the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery, in the northern city of Piacenza, saw a metal panel in the wall and prised it open to peer between the external and internal gallery walls.

"I found this box inside a black sack and at first I thought it was trash, but then I called my superiors right away," the worker told Italian media.

Gallery officials said they are cautiously optimistic that the painting is Klimt's 'Portrait of a Lady', which went missing from the gallery in February 1997.

