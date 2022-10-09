Mystery raid on Crimea bridge cripples Russia’s war effort and is direct challenge to Putin

CCTV footage of a freight truck a moment before it detonates on the Kerch bridge

People take selfies in front of an artwork of the new Ukrainian stamp depicting the Kerch bridge on fire

Just before dawn yesterday , a security camera filmed two lorries and two cars driving west on the Crimea road bridge. In an instant, the screen went white.

When the curtain of flame receded, the lead vehicles had vanished, the road bridge was in the sea, and a train on the neighbouring rail crossing was ablaze.

At least three people — the driver of the lorry and two persons in the car overtaking it — were instantly killed, said Russian investigators. By mid-morning, officials were inspecting the damage. But it is still too early to say how the Kerch bridge was blown up.

Was it an improbably — perhaps impossibly — daring commando raid? A missile of longer range than the Ukrainians are known to have? Or, as investigators initially said, a truck bomb? Propagandists hinted at a suicide bomber — unheard of in this war.

In a way, the method is irrelevant. No matter how you slice it, this is a bitter blow to the Kremlin. Destruction of the bridge has been a fantasy of pro-Ukrainian social-media trolls since the beginning of the war.

Expand Close People take selfies in front of an artwork of the new Ukrainian stamp depicting the Kerch bridge on fire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People take selfies in front of an artwork of the new Ukrainian stamp depicting the Kerch bridge on fire

The Ukrainian post office immediately unveiled a stamp showing explosions on the bridge as a follow-up to the one they issued to celebrate the sinking of the cruiser Moskva.

An adviser to the Ukrainian president mischievously suggested the Russian military had blown up the bridge to discredit the FSB, who guard it. Other officials posted mocking social media memes, to make clear they wanted the world to believe they did it.

On the other side of the information war, Alexander Kots, a hawkish Russian war correspondent, wrote that the “most stupid thing to do now would be to reassure the country nothing bad happened. It did.” He was among several propagandists to demand Russia stop showing restraint on the battlefield, in revenge for this “act of terrorism.”

Read More

Igor Strelkov Girkin, a Russian intelligence officer turned nationalist blogger who predicted a Ukrainian strike on the bridge in August, seemed happier to have been proved right than dismayed by the consequences. “I didn’t think I’d predict it to the very week,” he wrote with false modesty.

Ukrainian officials have long made clear they consider the Kerch bridge a legitimate target, and Russian officials have staged defensive exercises, including by covering it in a smoke screen.

But until now it seemed unthinkable — for both practical and political reasons.

Expand Close CCTV footage of a freight truck a moment before it detonates on the Kerch bridge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CCTV footage of a freight truck a moment before it detonates on the Kerch bridge

Practically, because blowing up a bridge is difficult. The Kerch strait lies over 300km from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory — putting it out of range of nearly all the heavy ordnance Kyiv is known to possess.

It was heavily defended by air defence missile systems, making a potential airstrike a kamikaze mission.

Maritime approaches on both sides of the strait are controlled by the Russian surface fleet. The waves beneath are supposedly patrolled by killer dolphins trained to hunt enemy frogmen. Tight security at either end should have prevented anyone from attacking by land.

Politically, because although Ukraine has reserved the right to hit anything in Crimea, the bridge was tacitly understood to be a red line that if crossed would provoke a devastating response.

That is because the 18km-long bridge is more than a mere logistical bottleneck. It is also a symbol of Putin’s power, of Russia’s ability to build like the USSR did, and of the permanence of the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The Romans built triumphal arches; Putin built the longest bridge in Europe.

The strait of Kerch, although narrow, is notorious for sudden storms. The geology is also treacherous — the Taman peninsula on the Russian side is famed for its unstable mud volcanoes.

But since the 19th century many have dreamed of bridging the gap. The last time it was seriously attempted was during World War II, when the German army tried building a crossing to supply the Nazi thrust into the Caucasus. The Soviet Union’s Red Army recaptured the area and finished the job with a temporary pontoon structure, but it was soon destroyed by drifting ice.

The job was so difficult — and fraught with problems caused by Western sanctions on Crimea — that Putin struggled to find private-sector investors when he ordered construction to begin in 2014.

Expand Close Flame and smoke rise from the Kerch Bridge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flame and smoke rise from the Kerch Bridge

Eventually he entrusted it to Arkady Rotenberg, his former judo-partner and a billionaire construction magnate already under sanctions, so further blocks did not trouble him so much.

Putin drove the first truck across the road section in a televised opening ceremony in 2018. Its destruction presents the Kremlin with urgent challenges. Until the bridge can be repaired, freight and passengers will have to be re-routed by air, sea, and the ‘land bridge’ of occupied Ukrainian territory along the north coast of the Sea of Azov.

That is bad news for the Russian war effort. The highly militarised peninsula was one of the springboards for Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, and remained a key supply route for the Russians fighting on the southern front.

Less than two months ago, reinforcements were rushed through Crimea to Kherson ahead of the ongoing Ukrainian offensive there. The force there still relies on that route for resupply.

There are also around two million civilians who need feeding. There were already reports of long queues at supermarkets as locals stocked up in anticipation of shortages.

Those difficulties are surmountable.

Russia’s transport ministry said trains would be running by evening, and that the surviving east-bound lane would also be reopened in both directions.

But the vulnerability of those supply chains has been exposed.

Then there is saving face. Such a public blow to Putin’s prestige demands a public response. He will be under pressure to do something dramatic to assuage both the shaken general public and the hard-line minority of war enthusiasts he increasingly relies on.

Ukrainian officials will be bracing for something violent.

He could order strikes on bridges across the Dniepr river in Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, or he could order his generals to bombard such cities. He may even launch the debated demonstrative nuclear strike — or carry out an explosion at the old Soviet testing ground in the Arctic.

But this is not an isolated setback. It comes after a month of defeats and retreats that have shaken faith in Moscow’s victory. Bridges can be repaired. The widening cracks in Russian morale are another story.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]