Mystery over culprits behind Nordstream attack raises awkward questions for Volodymyr Zelensky

Since the Russian invasion began over a year ago, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has shown remarkable political skill in winning and maintaining the trust of his western allies.

So the claim that a Ukrainian team may have destroyed the Nord Stream Two gas pipelines – the biggest attack outside of Russia and Ukraine in this war – raises potentially damaging questions.

If he knew about and authorised the operation, what does it say about his judgment?

Why jeopardise the enormous efforts he and his colleagues put into winning German support with a demonstrative attack on a pipeline that was already out of action? If he did not know about it – reports in the German and US press suggest it was an off-the-books op by a small group of mavericks unconnected to the government – then how did private individuals get access to that much explosive?

Mr Zelensky may be diplomatically savvy. But there are people in the Ukrainian intelligence and military apparatus with a blunter appetite for action and fewer inhibitions about allies’ opinions.

Last week, a fringe group of Russian volunteer fighters on Ukraine’s side led by a prominent neo-Nazi mounted a brief but massively self-publicised raid across the border into Russia’s Bryansk region – to no obvious military advantage.

The raid was embarrassing to the Kremlin – but also a gift to Russian propaganda claiming the war is a crusade against Fascism and a violation of the unwritten rule that Ukraine will not cross the 1991 Russian border. That rule is one of the main guardrails designed by the West to prevent an escalation of the war.

The Ukrainians denied any involvement – but Denis Kapustin, the leader of the Russian Volunteer Corps, said it would have been impossible to cross the heavily defended frontier without some assistance. He is probably telling the truth.

In August, an apparent Ukrainian covert operation blew up Daria Dugina, the daughter of nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, outside Moscow. Again, the Ukrainian government denied involvement.

But in October, the US intelligence community – again via a briefing to the New York Times – publicly pinned the blame on the Ukrainians and said US officials admonished them.

In that context, the American decision to leak details of intelligence about the Nord Stream attacks looks like another public rebuke.

But yesterday Western allies warned against reaching premature conclusions on who was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, with Germany suggesting the attack could also have been a “false flag” operation to blame Ukraine.

“There are ongoing national investigations and I think it’s right to wait until those are finalised before we say anything more about who was behind it,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Investigations continue into what caused the Nord Stream pipelines, supplying Russian energy to Europe, to rupture and spew bubbles of natural gas into the Baltic Sea last September. Western countries believe the explosions were deliberate but have not concluded who was behind them.

Russia, which has previously blamed the West, seized on the news on Wednesday to demand a transparent investigation in which it also wants to participate.

A separate report by Germany’s ARD broadcaster and Zeit newspaper said on Tuesday the operation to place explosives on the seabed was carried out by six people, five men and one woman, who used forged passports.

They said the six transported explosives on a yacht rented from a German charter company by a Poland-based firm owned by Ukrainian citizens, according to the report and prosecutors.

“We have to make a clear distinction whether it was a Ukrainian group, whether it may have happened at Ukrainian orders, or a pro-Ukrainian group (acting) without knowledge of the government,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

“But I am warning against jumping to conclusions,” Pistorius said on the sidelines of a summit in Stockholm.

Pistorius said earlier the likelihood was “equally high” that it could have been a “false flag operation staged to blame Ukraine”.

Germany, meanwhile, confirmed its investigators had raided a ship in January that may have been used to transport the explosives used to blow up the pipelines.

But a statement by the federal prosecutor said there was no reliable information yet on motives or perpetrators, including on whether the attack was state-sponsored.

“There is no suspicion against employees of the German company that rented out the ship,” it added.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters: “As long as investigations into Nord Stream blasts are ongoing, we can not draw conclusions.”

Also in Stockholm, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the media reports were a “little bit strange” and had “nothing to do” with the Ukrainian government.

“It’s like a compliment for our special forces,” he joked. “But this is not our activity.”