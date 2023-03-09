| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Mystery over culprits behind Nordstream attack raises awkward questions for Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky Expand

Close

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

Roland Oliphant

Since the Russian invasion began over a year ago, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has shown remarkable political skill in winning and maintaining the trust of his western allies.

So the claim that a Ukrainian team may have destroyed the Nord Stream Two gas pipelines – the biggest attack outside of Russia and Ukraine in this war – raises potentially damaging questions.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Volodymyr Zelensky

Most Watched

Privacy