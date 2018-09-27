Mystery of Caravaggio's death finally solved

The cause of his death has baffled experts for more than 400 years but a study now suggests Caravaggio may have died from an infected wound he received from one of his notorious sword fights.

The tempestuous Italian painter, born Michelangelo Merisi, revolutionised the art world with his "chiaroscuro" style of painting, contrasting light and shade. He died in the Tuscan coastal town of Porto Ercole in 1610 after fleeing Naples.

The painter's death has been variously blamed on malaria, intestinal infection and lead poisoning from his paints.

Now a team of French and Italian scientists believe the rabble-rouser's demise was caused by an infection from a sword injury, possibly during his final brawl just days before his death.

For their research, published in 'The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal', the scientists recovered a 17th-century skeleton they believed to be Caravaggio's from the Porto Ercole cemetery and analysed dental pulp taken from the molars.

Using a combination of DNA detection and protein sampling, the researchers looked for signs of syphilis, malaria or brucellosis but found nothing.

Instead they concluded that Caravaggio died of sepsis, a blood infection. "Concluding data suggested that the man whose skeleton was analysed died of Staphylococcus aureus sepsis," they report.

Caravaggio had a reputation as a violent drunk, which often overshadowed his extraordinary talent and acclaim.

He was run out of Rome after killing a man in a sword fight in 1606 and was heading to Rome to seek a papal pardon for the murder when he died. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

