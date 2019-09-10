Mystery illness causes deaths of dozens of dogs in a few days

Norwegian authorities haven't been able to detect the cause behind an unexplained disease that is estimated to have killed dozens of dogs in the country in recent days, officials said.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said that it had been informed of another six cases of dogs falling ill, with two them already dead, all with the same symptoms of vomiting and bloody diarrhoea.

The disease seemed "very serious for a dog. But we don't know yet whether this is contagious or just a series of individual cases", an agency spokesman said.

Irish Independent