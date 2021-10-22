Mystery ‘A Team’ save dogs from La Palma volcano

Dogs are seen on the ash-covered earth surrounded by volcanic lava following an eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Photo: La Palma local government/Volcanic Life/Ticom Soluciones/Handout via Reuters

It was billed as a daring drone rescue mission to save ash-covered dogs that had been trapped for weeks behind streams of hot lava.

But when the first of the unmanned planes arrived on the Canary Island of La Palma to carry out reconnaissance, it found the animals had disappeared, replaced instead by a mysterious message from someone, or some people, calling themselves the “A Team”.

“We didn’t see the dogs, only two rabbits,” said Jaime Pereira, who guided a drone to the ruins of a building on the island.

Photos and videos began to circulate on social media showing graffiti on a white sheet stuck to what appeared to be a wall at the site, reading: “Be strong La Palma. The dogs are all right. A Team”.

Mr Pereira later announced that on reviewing the images from the flight, “we saw footprints so we knew someone had entered the place”.

The firm spent €10,000 on the operation, with collaboration from Iberia, the Spanish airline, and a shipping company.

Scientists said it was possible to walk on parts of the lava flow that have cooled and partly solidified, although it was still an extremely dangerous course of action.

Since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt on September 19, the authorities have established a cordon around the lava flow, which may explain the reticence of the anonymous saviours to reveal their identities.

In a separate incident, four British men face criminal charges after they travelled to La Palma and sneaked into the exclusion zone to take selfies with the lava spewing into the air behind them. They were wearing shorts and had no kind of protection.

