My war horror drove my fight for peace, says Nobel winner

THE winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize says his horrifying experiences as a young Ethiopian soldier fuelled his determination to seek an end to the long conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke during the ceremony in Oslo, where he received his prize yesterday.

"War is the epitome of hell for all involved. I know because I was there and back," said Abiy, who served in the army during the war.

He won the prize, in part, for making peace with Eritrea after one of Africa's longest- running conflicts.

